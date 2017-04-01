WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Away

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Warrington Away

 
Post a reply

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:17 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24415
Location: West Yorkshire
bonaire wrote:
Too conservative? i dont think so.
We didnt have the ball to play.
Pulled the comment below from a Warrington fans post which sums it up.




Silly errors cost us the win today. If we can eliminate these we could climb up the table. Hull dropped a lot of ball second half mind. If they had played half decent they would have been out of sight.


Don't disagree on our handling. Radford said "It was a really bizarre game and I'm pleased with the way we built our first-half lead up but then in the second period we very much went into our shell.

"We relied on one-out rugby and ended up hanging on for dear life. It was a fantastic 39 minutes but we ended up thanking the rugby Gods at the end of it. Errors cost us again like last week at Wigan."
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:20 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3964
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Mrs Barista wrote:
I thought we overplayed at times today and were pressurising the Warrington line well in the first half. We then went too conservative in the second half IMO. Main concern right now is the length of Houghton's absence in a critical period.


I thought 1st half was ok and built up a lead but similar to last week at Wigan we let the lead slip by mistakes from dropped ball to stupid penalties. Its almost as if we think the games won and take the foot of the gas then when the opposition get some momentum we panic.

Wigan whether understrength or not are no mugs and neither are Warrington despite their start to the season and to have taken 3 out 4pts from those games is a good return. Think this season we are seeing that everyone can beat each other and no games will be that easy.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:27 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10129
disappointing second half again, no possession at all hardly and when we did have it we wasted it, 8 points up, go for goal instead of going for another set to have some possession, mahe kicking the ball dead in a good position, last season i reckon he would have taken the defenders over the line with him if he ran at them

credit to warrington though, they did look something like the old warrington team of last season in the second half, wouldnt be surprised to if they beat leeds next week

only gripe about the ref was the ball steal on mini in the second half, clear professional foul imo and should've been a sin binning! stopped a quick ptb and a possible try as their players were nowhere to be seen!

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:44 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14813
Chris71 wrote:
I thought 1st half was ok and built up a lead but similar to last week at Wigan we let the lead slip by mistakes from dropped ball to stupid penalties. Its almost as if we think the games won and take the foot of the gas then when the opposition get some momentum we panic.

Wigan whether understrength or not are no mugs and neither are Warrington despite their start to the season and to have taken 3 out 4pts from those games is a good return. Think this season we are seeing that everyone can beat each other and no games will be that easy.


I agree that its very competitive this year, today you had Widnes get their first win away at Leigh who have been doing well for example.

At the start of the season you'd have looked at our next few games Salford, Leeds, Leigh and Cas and expected 3 wins from 4, but im not so sure now as all 4 teams have shown good form and we ourselves have been competitive in every game.

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:47 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24415
Location: West Yorkshire
UllFC wrote:
I agree that its very competitive this year, today you had Widnes get their first win away at Leigh who have been doing well for example.

At the start of the season you'd have looked at our next few games Salford, Leeds, Leigh and Cas and expected 3 wins from 4, but im not so sure now as all 4 teams have shown good form and we ourselves have been competitive in every game.

Exactly, all very difficult, and that's how it should be. Standard (Cas apart) may have been questionable in the early stages but the competitiveness of the comp with lots of tight games decided late on is great.
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:50 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3588
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Mrs Barista wrote:
All over bar the shouting. All the momentum with Warrington.

Again with the negativity before the game is over, same as Wigan, same as other games this season and we have lost how many?
You whine about others negativity but can't help yourself when we have a poor patch in a game and xome out with the doom and gloom/we've lost this type comments.
You'd think we were bottom of the league with 1 point the way you post at times.

Don't want excuses that DH is the difference, simply we weren't good enough over the 80 minutes for the win and a Warrington with a few more wins on the board would likely have won.
Physical fatigue breeds mental fatigue but making critical/basic errors seemingly are creeping back into our play which stems back to huddersfield.
Radford really needs to get a grip on this and find a solution because with better sides the likelihood is we won't get away with a 40 minute performance.

it's most definitely a point dropped, the likes of Shaun Wane wouldn't be thinking it was a point gained that's for sure even with a load of kids playing.

if we're this knackered at this point in the season that is a bit worrying though dropping off in the second half two games on the trot.
Hopefully with Hadley back that'll help, resting Taylor is important as others have said.
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:59 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:55 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3943
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again with the negativity before the game is over, same as Wigan, same as other games this season and we have lost how many?
You whine about others negativity but can't help yourself when we have a poor patch in a game and xome out with the doom and gloom/we've lost this type comments.
You'd think we were bottom of the league with 1 point the way you post at times.


Take it with a pinch of sale. I bet Mrs. B only does it to wind you up!!
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:58 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24415
Location: West Yorkshire
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again with the negativity before the game is over, same as Wigan, same as other games this season and we have lost how many?
You whine about others negativity but can't help yourself when we have a poor patch in a game and xome out with the doom and gloom/we've lost this type comments.
You'd think we were bottom of the league with 1 point the way you post at times.


Yet no too long ago you were accusing me of loving Radford and being blinkered
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Everybody IS entitled to their opinion, that's the default on an open forum, not that you would think so the way some posters on here throw their weight about and use insulting, deriding and inflaming tactics to bully people off!
I'm fecking fed up of people defending Pearson & Radford when in fact neither have actually done anything, quite the reverse in some cases, the owner made statements of intent he hasn't fulfilled in any way shape or form and as for Radford, well, far from perfect is an understatement of the millenia.
Some fans are happy with any old shiate, some of us are not happy with a steaming turd and make our feelings known. That isn't moaning that's stating the bleeding obvious (to all but the blind fans that follow and praise no matter what).

Which am I, apologist or negativist? Please decide, you can't have it both ways. :lol:
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:59 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24415
Location: West Yorkshire
Hessle Roader wrote:
Take it with a pinch of sale. I bet Mrs. B only does it to wind you up!!

Well :lol:
TBF you could feel the momentum draining away. Did very well to hang on.
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:03 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3588
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Mrs Barista wrote:
Yet no too long ago you were accusing me of loving Radford and being blinkered
Which am I, apologist or negativist? Please decide, you can't have it both ways. :lol:

At a time when Radford was taking us backward at a rate of knots, a couple of places off relegation but yeah the comparison is totally the same...not!
it's your in game negativity I'm talking about, every single game if we have a bad spell you come out with 'we've lost the game' type comments, that's not something i do/did.
yet only last week you showed your annoyance at fans negativity yet hypocritacally were doing the very same only a few minutes earlier in the same thread saying we'd lost it before the game had even finished!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, BraddersFC, Chris71, ComeOnYouUll, Faithful One, FC-Steward, FoD FC Army, Homenaway, hull2524, hullandbroncos, Irregular Hoops, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, MSNbot Media, rodney_trotter, rover 2000, Sheldon, swissfan, The Milky Bar Kid, themightynortherner, TrevLovesJanice, Trojan Horse, UllFC and 397 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,4532,41375,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
22-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
24-37
WIDNES
  
...Full time
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
18-38
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  