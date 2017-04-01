bonaire wrote:
Too conservative? i dont think so.
We didnt have the ball to play.
Pulled the comment below from a Warrington fans post which sums it up.
Silly errors cost us the win today. If we can eliminate these we could climb up the table. Hull dropped a lot of ball second half mind. If they had played half decent they would have been out of sight.
We didnt have the ball to play.
Pulled the comment below from a Warrington fans post which sums it up.
Silly errors cost us the win today. If we can eliminate these we could climb up the table. Hull dropped a lot of ball second half mind. If they had played half decent they would have been out of sight.
Don't disagree on our handling. Radford said "It was a really bizarre game and I'm pleased with the way we built our first-half lead up but then in the second period we very much went into our shell.
"We relied on one-out rugby and ended up hanging on for dear life. It was a fantastic 39 minutes but we ended up thanking the rugby Gods at the end of it. Errors cost us again like last week at Wigan."