disappointing second half again, no possession at all hardly and when we did have it we wasted it, 8 points up, go for goal instead of going for another set to have some possession, mahe kicking the ball dead in a good position, last season i reckon he would have taken the defenders over the line with him if he ran at them



credit to warrington though, they did look something like the old warrington team of last season in the second half, wouldnt be surprised to if they beat leeds next week



only gripe about the ref was the ball steal on mini in the second half, clear professional foul imo and should've been a sin binning! stopped a quick ptb and a possible try as their players were nowhere to be seen!