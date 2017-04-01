A unknown superstar wrote: But we should be beating a team who hasn't won a game all season, regardless if there a talented team. We're the first team all season to drop points against them, we should be putting a team with very little confidence to bed early. Yet again just like last season against Leeds, we under perform against a team playing poorly. Something isn't right.

Warrington made both major finals last year. They had their first choice spine from what I could see, Atkins and Hill back, home advantage and nice conditions for them to play expansively which IMO they did in the 2nd half. They were poor in the first half and we were in the second. A fair result, actually they probably deserved the win. Great that the competition is close this year, I see Widnes got off the mark today. I think we may still have the best defence in the comp too?