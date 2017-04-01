|
A unknown superstar wrote:
Pretty embarrassing to be the first team to drop points against an awful Wire team, especially when we're aiming to be one of the top three teams on form.
Wire were awful in 2nd half? What game were you watching?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:45 pm
To be fair I'm only going on what I've read, and been out drinking since dinner time. So I'm obviously exaggerating
Just annoyed that after been 20-4 up against currently the worst team in the comp we fail to put them to the sword.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:56 pm
Not playing great but still picking up points.
How did Litten go today?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:00 pm
A unknown superstar wrote:
To be fair I'm only going on what I've read, and been out drinking since dinner time. So I'm obviously exaggerating
Just annoyed that after been 20-4 up against currently the worst team in the comp we fail to put them to the sword.
Losing a 16 point lead is frustrating but a third of the way towards the split we are handily placed. I guess we'll have a better idea after Easter. Two vital home games and then Leigh who have just been beaten at home by a previously winless Widnes.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:21 pm
But we should be beating a team who hasn't won a game all season, regardless if there a talented team. We're the first team all season to drop points against them, we should be putting a team with very little confidence to bed early. Yet again just like last season against Leeds, we under perform against a team playing poorly. Something isn't right.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:26 pm
Missing Houghton, I think it's that obvious, 5 players out today that would make the 17 IMO.
Need to keep battling on until Danny is fit.
Really interesting and tough league this year and we are in a great position, think some are being overly critical.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:39 pm
A unknown superstar wrote:
But we should be beating a team who hasn't won a game all season, regardless if there a talented team. We're the first team all season to drop points against them, we should be putting a team with very little confidence to bed early. Yet again just like last season against Leeds, we under perform against a team playing poorly. Something isn't right.
Warrington made both major finals last year. They had their first choice spine from what I could see, Atkins and Hill back, home advantage and nice conditions for them to play expansively which IMO they did in the 2nd half. They were poor in the first half and we were in the second. A fair result, actually they probably deserved the win. Great that the competition is close this year, I see Widnes got off the mark today. I think we may still have the best defence in the comp too?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:46 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Missing Houghton, I think it's that obvious, 5 players out today that would make the 17 IMO.
Need to keep battles until Danny is. Can.
Really interesting and tough league this year and we are in a great position, think some are being overly criticalYes
Spot on (well, the bit I can understand!)
I couldn't make it to Warrington today, but was at Wigan last week. Take out Danny Houghton's amazing tackle count each week and there's a lot of tackles to make up for the rest of the team. That, in my opinion, is why we're fading in the second half of games.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:56 pm
Homenaway wrote:
Spot on (well, the bit I can understand!)
I couldn't make it to Warrington today, but was at Wigan last week. Take out Danny Houghton's amazing tackle count each week and there's a lot of tackles to make up for the rest of the team. That, in my opinion, is why we're fading in the second half of games.
No idea what or how I wrote that, only had one beer this afternoon
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:58 pm
Homenaway wrote:
Spot on (well, the bit I can understand!)
I couldn't make it to Warrington today, but was at Wigan last week. Take out Danny Houghton's amazing tackle count each week and there's a lot of tackles to make up for the rest of the team. That, in my opinion, is why we're fading in the second half of games.
I agree. But we better get used to it - isn't he 6 weeks off? Was Green rotated today or is he injured? I'd give Taylor a rest against Salford as well, need him big time over Easter.
