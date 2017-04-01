|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1380
|
we are knackered.What was Shaul doing watching that drop goal he should have taken it
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:59 pm
|
Kosh
100% League Network
Joined: Thu Jul 31, 2003 10:25 am
Posts: 36764
Location: Leafy Worcester, home of the Black Pear
|
Second week in a row we haven't turned up in the second half. Not good enough.
Point dropped.
|
Hold on to me baby, his bony hands will do you no harm
It said in the cards, we lost our souls to the Nameless One
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:01 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9067
Location: King George Dock
|
|
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:04 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17230
|
Frustrating to only get a point after being 20-4 up at one point.
Still equals our best ever start in Super League, mind.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1693
Location: Hull
|
Definitely a point dropped but I'll try to be positive and say that we've been to Wigan and Warrington away and picked up 3 out of 4 points. Keeps the point ticking on the table.
Our bench looked weak and with more experience on there I think we would have held on for the win.
Seriously got to improve in the second half of games.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4462
|
disappointed to lose a big lead, but 3 points from wigan and wires not to bad, we seem to be having trouble putting teams to bed, still unbeaten in 5 and some very winnable games coming up, super league this year is very very close, COYH
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3100
Location: North Hull
|
Our attack isn't firing . Too reliant on Kelly to do the unexpected.
A point well and truly dropped .
Wire were always going to improve, but throwing away leads is not good.
Still can't complain about results so far , but very frustrating.
|
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:20 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9067
Location: King George Dock
|
Pretty embarrassing to be the first team to drop points against an awful Wire team, especially when we're aiming to be one of the top three teams on form.
|
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24400
Location: West Yorkshire
|
11 points from 14. 3 from 4 away at Wigan and Wire. Would have taken that in Feb.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17230
|
A unknown superstar wrote:
Pretty embarrassing to be the first team to drop points against an awful Wire team, especially when we're aiming to be one of the top three teams on form.
I'd hardly call it embarrassing. Were Warrington that bad? I wan't there but sounded like they were throwing it about a bit.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Bal, barham red, bellyboy, bonaire, BraddersFC, C for Cuckoo, cheekydiddles, ComeOnYouUll, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, goodways sore chops, Hasbag, Hessle Roader, HFC Boy, Homenaway, hull2524, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, Kosh, Mild mannered Janitor, Mild Rover, pepos, PerryM, rodney_trotter, runningman29, shauney, simon_tem, swissfan, weaver93, wigan2win, x teacher and 541 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|