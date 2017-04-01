WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Away

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Warrington Away

 
Post a reply

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:50 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1380
we are knackered.What was Shaul doing watching that drop goal he should have taken it

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:59 pm
Kosh User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Jul 31, 2003 10:25 am
Posts: 36764
Location: Leafy Worcester, home of the Black Pear
Second week in a row we haven't turned up in the second half. Not good enough.

Point dropped.
Hold on to me baby, his bony hands will do you no harm
It said in the cards, we lost our souls to the Nameless One

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:01 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9067
Location: King George Dock
Fuming!
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:04 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17230
Frustrating to only get a point after being 20-4 up at one point.

Still equals our best ever start in Super League, mind.

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:05 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1693
Location: Hull
Definitely a point dropped but I'll try to be positive and say that we've been to Wigan and Warrington away and picked up 3 out of 4 points. Keeps the point ticking on the table.
Our bench looked weak and with more experience on there I think we would have held on for the win.
Seriously got to improve in the second half of games.

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:10 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4462
disappointed to lose a big lead, but 3 points from wigan and wires not to bad, we seem to be having trouble putting teams to bed, still unbeaten in 5 and some very winnable games coming up, super league this year is very very close, COYH
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:13 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3100
Location: North Hull
Our attack isn't firing . Too reliant on Kelly to do the unexpected.
A point well and truly dropped .
Wire were always going to improve, but throwing away leads is not good.
Still can't complain about results so far , but very frustrating.
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:20 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9067
Location: King George Dock
Pretty embarrassing to be the first team to drop points against an awful Wire team, especially when we're aiming to be one of the top three teams on form.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:26 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24400
Location: West Yorkshire
11 points from 14. 3 from 4 away at Wigan and Wire. Would have taken that in Feb.
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:26 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17230
A unknown superstar wrote:
Pretty embarrassing to be the first team to drop points against an awful Wire team, especially when we're aiming to be one of the top three teams on form.


I'd hardly call it embarrassing. Were Warrington that bad? I wan't there but sounded like they were throwing it about a bit.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Bal, barham red, bellyboy, bonaire, BraddersFC, C for Cuckoo, cheekydiddles, ComeOnYouUll, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, goodways sore chops, Hasbag, Hessle Roader, HFC Boy, Homenaway, hull2524, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, Kosh, Mild mannered Janitor, Mild Rover, pepos, PerryM, rodney_trotter, runningman29, shauney, simon_tem, swissfan, weaver93, wigan2win, x teacher and 541 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,2802,22675,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
22-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
18-25
WIDNES
  
...Latest
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
0-10
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Jones-bishop try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  