WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Away

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Warrington Away

 
Post a reply

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:16 pm
scarrie User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3401
Location: Hull
Kelly in.
Good start, made the pressure count.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:24 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24396
Location: West Yorkshire
Big blow. Manu staggers off with head injury and Wire straight in.
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:34 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9065
Location: King George Dock
Does it sound serious with Manu?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:39 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2787
Manu back on!!

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:48 pm
scarrie User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3401
Location: Hull
Warrington are absolutely self destructing here. Long may it continue!
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:53 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25447
Ffs right on the hooter

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:55 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9065
Location: King George Dock
Who's playing against Matty Russel?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:58 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25447
A unknown superstar wrote:
Who's playing against Matty Russel?

No one by sounds of it
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Bal, Bandicoot, Bullsmad, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, Google Adsense [Bot], Jake the Peg, jamesg794, jimmys sidestep, Kosh, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, pepos, PerryM, rodney_trotter, scarrie, swissfan, Wytchfynder General and 314 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,1981,99375,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
8-20
HULL FC
  
...Half time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES
  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  