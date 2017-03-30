newgroundb4cas wrote: Hey guys who will be hooking tomorrow instead of Houghton i like the look of hull -2 handicap tomorrow. What I think ? Given rain but can see u hammering them in the forwards

Danny Washbrook he did a great job last week we have a great young Hooker in the squad called Jez Littern who could get a bit of game time if he does he will be exciting but only expect a few minutes to spell a senior player I have backed us with -2 but you never know its a dodgy one Wire are too good a set of players to keep turning out performances like they have been doing