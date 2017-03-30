WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Away

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:24 pm
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 124
mosher wrote:
Makes no difference, bet the traffic is bad regardless. Going to leave Leeds approx 12:30.

Get the train, but the traffic should be OK anyway

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:32 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25442
mosher wrote:
Makes no difference, bet the traffic is bad regardless. Going to leave Leeds approx 12:30.


No difference in traffic between Friday night and Saturday afternoon? Are you Sure?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:53 am
C for Cuckoo
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2941
Location: Hull
Friday night is an hour longer than Saturday day. On a good day.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:01 am
Faithful One
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1577
Location: Top of the East Stand
Only ever been to Warrington on coach before, and that was about 9 years ago. Driving this time, so just wondered if anyone had any good tips for parking? Warrington's website not the most descriptive...

"PARKING

Do Not Enter Tesco Car Park by main entrance

Parking is available around the stadium, but please be aware there are residential parking schemes in operation, though there are some pay car parks close to the stadium near to Central Train station on Winwick Street"

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:06 pm
Wireste92

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:13 pm
Posts: 6
Wa2 7tu - postcode for a carpark rite next to stadium between 3 and 5 pound maybe more on matchday

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:34 pm
TrevLovesJanice
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 8:27 am
Posts: 2066
Location: Walking in a Woodsy Wonderland
mosher wrote:
Makes no difference, bet the traffic is bad regardless. Going to leave Leeds approx 12:30.


Trains leave Leeds every hour and take about 90 minutes direct to Warrington Central.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:42 pm
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 124
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Trains leave Leeds every hour and take about 90 minutes direct to Warrington Central.

It's not a long walk from Central is it?

Re: Warrington Away

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:56 pm
newgroundb4cas
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4970
Location: Usually at KFC
Hey guys who will be hooking tomorrow instead of Houghton i like the look of hull -2 handicap tomorrow. What I think ? Given rain but can see u hammering them in the forwards
