Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm Posts: 1577 Location: Top of the East Stand
Only ever been to Warrington on coach before, and that was about 9 years ago. Driving this time, so just wondered if anyone had any good tips for parking? Warrington's website not the most descriptive...
"PARKING
Do Not Enter Tesco Car Park by main entrance
Parking is available around the stadium, but please be aware there are residential parking schemes in operation, though there are some pay car parks close to the stadium near to Central Train station on Winwick Street"
