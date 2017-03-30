WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:32 am
Cardiff_05


Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4915
Location: Caerdydd
Litten included. Houghton, Talanoa, Carlos and Masi miss out. Watts returns.

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-03-30-y ... n-saturday

For me:

Shaul
Fonua
Connor
Griffin
Michaels
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Washbrook
Watts
Manu
Minichiello
Ellis

Green
Thompson
Bowden
Litten

Fash and Turgut to miss out.

Re: Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:42 am
hull2524



Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4461
About right that
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:14 pm
C for Cuckoo



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2940
Location: Hull
Is it too early to think about resting anyone? Turgut is available if we need to give Mini a break. And Ellis could swap with Thompson to the bench.

Re: Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:48 pm
ccs


Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2476
... three players are already "resting".

Re: Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:15 pm
mosher



Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1153
Location: Rodley, West Riding
I'm going but already dreading the M62, setting off very early.

Re: Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:28 pm
Dave K.


Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17277
Location: Back in Hull.
Fash has played hooker for the reserves and Leigh, so I'd expect him to be on a he bench.

Re: Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:33 pm
Jake the Peg



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25437
mosher wrote:
I'm going but already dreading the M62, setting off very early.

The game is on saturday

Re: Warrington Away

Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:36 pm
the cal train



Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2329
Location: West Hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
The game is on saturday

well he did say very early
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, FoD FC Army, Jake the Peg, Marcus's Bicycle, Mike1970, mosher, Moving Forward, Paul Hamilton, Paul Youane, rodney_trotter, runningman29, shauney, Smith's Brolly, The FC Aces and 210 guests

