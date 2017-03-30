Litten included. Houghton, Talanoa, Carlos and Masi miss out. Watts returns.
For me:
Shaul
Fonua
Connor
Griffin
Michaels
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Washbrook
Watts
Manu
Minichiello
Ellis
Green
Thompson
Bowden
Litten
Fash and Turgut to miss out.
