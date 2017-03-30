WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:24 pm
AntonyGiant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 468
Celebratory great tackling music. I like it!

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:28 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10126
The amount of pressure saints have had on salfords' line shows how they miss either fages/smith when injured


credit to salford though, great defence

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:41 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6134
Paul Wellens loves a whinge, I wonder if the match commissioner had to endure his imitation of bird trying to fly

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:56 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22166
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Enjoyable game. Good footage of Lui realising he'd let his team-mates down. Glad they held on.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:58 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14916
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
number 6 wrote:
The amount of pressure saints have had on salfords' line shows how they miss either fages/smith when injured


credit to salford though, great defence


I read that Smith was playing, obvs a typo.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:03 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10126
tigertot wrote:
I read that Smith was playing, obvs a typo.



yes, he was out there somewhere, had a shocker


cant believe cunningham thought they were good, they were clueless in salfords' 10!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, BiginJapan1970, Charlie Sheen, financialtimes, Ganson's Optician, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hank Moody, Hasbag, Iggy79, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, Kiyan, Leon Ashton, Listerofsmeg, Mable_Syrup, sanjunien, SmokeyTA, spegs, stouffer, the artist, The Devil's Advocate, Willzay, yorksguy1865 and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,2752,15375,8934,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
10-7
BRISBANE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
22-14
ST. HELENS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  