Northern light wrote: Poor half backs no structure no kicking game. Pack out muscled. Wigan 6 Forshaw ran the show. Pretty sure he is a St. Helens lad. Got to question the coaching and recruitment.

Crazy thing is that we do have good halves. Jack Welsby is England elite squad and possibly the most gifted 16yr old in the country imo. Josh waterworh is also a good halfback and obviously Lewis Dodd.Ryan Foreshaw is a St helens lad (Wigan supporter) and was at brook but is now playing at St pats and he's another England elite player.Jack Kennedy is at brook but went Wigan. Very strong pacy winger and one hell of a goal kicker.