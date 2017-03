Played at Shaw Cross for the last couple of years since he got back from Australia, with his second spell at Hunslet in the middle of that.



James has all of the attributes to play at this level. He's Huge, got a fair pair of hands on him and is lightening fast. The only things that have ever been in question were his fitness and work ethic. He's dropped over 3 stone lately, so I think it's fair to say he's fixed those up.



Best of luck James from everyone at Shaw Cross.