Apparently i have found from a reliable site that Wigan knew they would not be playing the Widnes home game because even the programmes where not printed for that game! After the WCC a decision was made to postpone the game as the players where busted having just played Cronulla Wane wanted the players to be given more time off to recover. Also Wigan Athletic were playing on the Saturday! So to make that excuse and the fact that hurracaine Doris happened on the Thursday it was used a a excuse! I think a 2 point deduction and fine will be going to Mr Lenagan and chums.