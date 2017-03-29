SALFORD v Saints - Feel good factor around the Devils at present. Could go either way.
CASTLEFORD v Giants - Fancy the Tigers to post 30+ home points again.
LEEDS v Wigan - Pies still short on bodies, home advantage to see the Whino's home.
WIRES v Hull - Only got our result wrong in last round so why break a winning formula?
LEIGH v Widnes - Vikings look like the whipping boys this year.
CATALANS v Wakefield - French terra firma, nuff said.
