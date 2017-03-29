WIZEB wrote: SALFORD v Saints - Feel good factor around the Devils at present. Could go either way.

CASTLEFORD v Giants - Fancy the Tigers to post 30+ home points again.

LEEDS v Wigan - Pies still short on bodies, home advantage to see the Whino's home.

WIRES v Hull - Only got our result wrong in last round so why break a winning formula?

LEIGH v Widnes - Vikings look like the whipping boys this year.

CATALANS v Wakefield - French terra firma, nuff said.

Really not sure on that salford v saints game , i'm going to go for saints. Thank foook Hull held on last week , would of been a right spoiler