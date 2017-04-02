WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trinity TV

Re: Trinity TV

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:15 pm
The Avenger wrote:
I'm in 100% agreement with Vastman on this..
Equate it in any way you like, a posh coffee, a couple of pints, a belly buster breakfast or a taxi ride into town once a month!

It's great value and it's supporting the club in a meaningful way that you'll eventually get more benefits from in the shape of a stable club and a better team to watch.

Get subscribed


It's a win win. This cost the club very little to do but yields them a big profit. True what we are getting is in a way old rope but it's still something. At least it's not the begging bowl or another version of a lottery - you are getting something for your £4.99 even if you can get a lot of it for free if you sniff around.

Give them a break I say, I don't mind watching the odd SKY repeats and a few of our slightly dodgy home movies if it helps the club.

If a 1000 people signed up thats basically 5k a month, you can get or keep a useful player for that. :DANCE:
Re: Trinity TV

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:07 pm
Willzay wrote:
Wigan do live streams do they not


They do live streams of academy games, but have a 5 minutes highlights within one hour of 1st team game finishing. Then 24 hours after that they have a 15 minutes highlights and the full game 24 hours after that. That's all games home and away and the cost is about £40 per year for a season ticket holder.
This is how it looks.
https://tv.wiganwarriors.com/
Re: Trinity TV

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:26 pm
vastman wrote:
TBH I never had you down as a coffee drinker - substitute as you wish :-)

I'm more of a hops and barley sort of guy. :)
Re: Trinity TV

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:04 am
vastman wrote:
It's a win win. This cost the club very little to do but yields them a big profit. True what we are getting is in a way old rope but it's still something. At least it's not the begging bowl or another version of a lottery - you are getting something for your £4.99 even if you can get a lot of it for free if you sniff around.

Give them a break I say, I don't mind watching the odd SKY repeats and a few of our slightly dodgy home movies if it helps the club.

If a 1000 people signed up thats basically 5k a month, you can get or keep a useful player for that. :DANCE:


I have to agree with you on this one; it may not be all singing all dancing, but it's a way of generating revenue that actually offers something in return - and much like Premier Sports, it will get better as more people sign up - I recall when I first got PS, it was virtually unwatchable due to the quality of the picture - after 12 months or so, it converted to HD.

I've just cancelled PS due to not having the time any more to get my money's worth - so I'll sign up to Trinity TV today to do my bit.
