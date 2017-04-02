The Avenger wrote: I'm in 100% agreement with Vastman on this..

Equate it in any way you like, a posh coffee, a couple of pints, a belly buster breakfast or a taxi ride into town once a month!



It's great value and it's supporting the club in a meaningful way that you'll eventually get more benefits from in the shape of a stable club and a better team to watch.



It's a win win. This cost the club very little to do but yields them a big profit. True what we are getting is in a way old rope but it's still something. At least it's not the begging bowl or another version of a lottery - you are getting something for your £4.99 even if you can get a lot of it for free if you sniff around.Give them a break I say, I don't mind watching the odd SKY repeats and a few of our slightly dodgy home movies if it helps the club.If a 1000 people signed up thats basically 5k a month, you can get or keep a useful player for that.