Come on folks pack it in with the negative mean spirited crud.



I've just signed up, £4.99 pm come on that's one posh coffee a month. Who cares how often you actually watch it, that's not the point as at that price does it really matter.



If just four hundred of us do this that's an extra £2000 a month to the club - that puts us well on the way to that specialist No9 so many of us are demanding - that same No9 that may be the difference between a trip to Wembley or not!



We are the fans and sometimes we have to take the lead, speculate to accumulate.