Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:01 am
Egg Banjo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 108
Games are NOT streamed live

Sky/BBC own the broadcast rights for all live games whether they choose to show that match or not.

It also doesn't make commercial sense to sell a live stream for £1.30/week when you expect people to pay £21 to watch it live in the stadium...

What it does give you the option to do is watch full matches with commentary as well as behind the scenes interviews and training videos. I'm going to hazard a guess and say that the full matches will no longer be available for free on video sharing platforms

Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:44 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3256
Agsin from Africa this looks a great option for me provided as said there aee no issues on streaming or viewing outside of the UK
Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:44 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3339
Location: Orange street
Just reading the link can anyone confirm if this is home and away games or just home games ?

Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:01 am
Egg Banjo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 108
Prince Buster wrote:
Just reading the link can anyone confirm if this is home and away games or just home games ?


Just had a look on the Facebook group and it will be both home and away games, it will be available anywhere (any country) so long as you have an internet connection, all games will take a couple of days to edit and upload

Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:22 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3339
Location: Orange street
I spend much of my time in sunnier climes these days, this sounds perfect for me so will definitely be subscribing.

Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:36 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3339
Location: Orange street
Khlav Kalash wrote:
One thing though, the camera view from the blocks is crap, as the club are offering a subscription service it needs to be from the side.


Well if MC is true to his word this will be a very very short term issue

Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:54 am
Spookdownunder
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 113
Egg Banjo wrote:
Games are NOT streamed live

Sky/BBC own the broadcast rights for all live games whether they choose to show that match or not.

It also doesn't make commercial sense to sell a live stream for £1.30/week when you expect people to pay £21 to watch it live in the stadium...

What it does give you the option to do is watch full matches with commentary as well as behind the scenes interviews and training videos. I'm going to hazard a guess and say that the full matches will no longer be available for free on video sharing platforms



Then the Aussie contingent has LOST interest!

Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:51 pm
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1436
Location: The world is my oyster!
As a season ticket holder who travels a lot I miss quite a lot of games so this sounds of interest. I have to agree though that the comments about the camera angle being from behind the sticks really puts me off, from the half way line is much better for me personally. I bought the video of last year's demolition of Wigan and now really dislike watching it because of the camera angle.

None geographical issues are a big plus but if they do exist then the VPN service I've been using for a few years should help. It certainly helps me with iPlayer and Sky whilst I am around the world. I was able to watch the Leigh match whilst currently in China.
Re: Trinity TV

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:11 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10618
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Prince Buster wrote:
Well if MC is true to his word this will be a very very short term issue

True.
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, exiledcat, Google Adsense [Bot], jakeyg95, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Kirmudgeonly, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Tricky2309, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 247 guests

