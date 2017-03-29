Just read this on Total RL and wondered what everyone's thoughts are on it.If I'm honest I really like the idea of having a 9's tournament like they do in the southern hemisphere but just cant see this happening.If I read the article right (I'm sure I did) Aaron Bower thinks the RFL should stage the event mid season over a bank holiday getting rid of the MW, also having 4 championship teams involved. I really get the idea that this could be a big money spinner for the sport and give it some much needed media attention but would anyone really be happy playing a bunch of meaningless friendlies mid season for no competition points and the risk of loosing players to injury? The 9's concept works so well as part of the NRL pre-season I just don't think it will be so well received over here and mid season.Thoughts????