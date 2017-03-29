Brough and Murphy out Ormsby and Sam Wood in
1. McIntosh
2. Jerry
3. Leroy
4. Wood
5. Ormsby
6. Gaskell
7. Brierley
8. Rapira
9. Leeming
10. Ikahihifo
11. Ferguson
12. Mellor
13. Clough
14. Taai
15. Wakeman
16. Hinchliffe
27. Roberts
If Wood and Ormsby have been training together these last few weeks then play them as Mellor and Murph have been awful.
Let Mellor go to 2nd row with Taai back to prop.
Smith and Dickinson to miss
However Stone will have Mellor in centre and it will be Wood and Dickinson who miss.
What's going on with Nathan Mason ???
