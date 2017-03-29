Brough and Murphy out Ormsby and Sam Wood in



1. McIntosh

2. Jerry

3. Leroy

4. Wood

5. Ormsby

6. Gaskell

7. Brierley

8. Rapira

9. Leeming

10. Ikahihifo

11. Ferguson

12. Mellor

13. Clough



14. Taai

15. Wakeman

16. Hinchliffe

27. Roberts



If Wood and Ormsby have been training together these last few weeks then play them as Mellor and Murph have been awful.



Let Mellor go to 2nd row with Taai back to prop.



Smith and Dickinson to miss



However Stone will have Mellor in centre and it will be Wood and Dickinson who miss.



What's going on with Nathan Mason ???