Well, as I posted a few days ago, I expected a lot closer game. The worrying thing would be for me, if I was a Giants fan, that we were very scrappy at times and were frustrating to watch at times. Taking Salford out of the equation its the worst we have been so far this season, especially at home. I felt for McGilvary, he put more effort in on his own than most of the rest put together and ran the ball back with real intent. I'd love to see him in a Cas shirt being given the service that our wingers get. Whats happened to Cudjoe? He didn't look interested.