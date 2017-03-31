AntonyGiant wrote:
I don't think our season is quite gone yet. You never know what will happen when we get our full team back. Cup glory? Top 8? Could create a great vibe around the club for next season... if we show some fight. Grabbing an 8th spot will feel like a huge step in the right direction and something to build on.
Cup success is abit of a dream but it's only 6? One off games.
Cup success is abit of a dream but it's only 6? One off games.
Its also a few one off game for us to get turned over by a championship outfit