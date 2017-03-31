Too many players not doing anywhere near enough, whether that is through personal effort or they are simply not good enough for this level only the players themselves will know.



What i will say is that Castleford are a bloody damn good team and i can't see anyone being anywhere near them if they keep this up, any other day apart from against my own team and it would have been a joy to watch that, saying that our defence was like the proverbial butter to their hot knife most times.



Think we need to 'do a Hull' and let the players be honest with each other because some of ours are letting this club down badly at the moment, i get told off for being too positive at times but even i'm having to think hard for some these days.



2 from tonight - Darnell McIntosh and Jermaine McGillvary.