AntonyGiant wrote:

I don't think our season is quite gone yet. You never know what will happen when we get our full team back. Cup glory? Top 8? Could create a great vibe around the club for next season... if we show some fight. Grabbing an 8th spot will feel like a huge step in the right direction and something to build on.

Cup success is abit of a dream but it's only 6? One off games.