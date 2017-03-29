WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford away

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:16 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12446
Location: Huddersfield
squad been announced

brierley and gaskell the new partnership this time (another one to try)

ormsby looks like he will play on the wing in place of murphy

not sure if sam wood will displace mellor at centre too, would be a whole new left side if that was to happen with brough out too!

9/1 if you fancy a giants win or a 20 point start on the handicap ....
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Castleford away

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:17 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 332
Location: derbyshire
20 point start on the handicap I think is way out. Gonna be a lot closer than that I think, especially looking at the weather forecast

Re: Castleford away

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:17 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12446
Location: Huddersfield
I agree
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Castleford away

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:14 pm
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 340
No matter how well Brierley and Gaskell play together, Brierley will be dropped the week after for Brough. Same with Ormsby if Murphy is fit next week.

Im happy Brough and Murphy miss out this week.

Murphy has been garbage this season so far and we need to see how we play without Brough.

Cant see us getting anything out of the game but makes it more interesting now with Brough missing just to see how we go.

Re: Castleford away

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:58 am
AntonyGiant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 468
Capable of being a good game. If this season has anything to go by then we will probably try slow Cas down, stop there entertaining tactics by lying on for dear life.
If the ref wants to slow things down, then we have a chance.

Here is a thought.. WE could try throw it about and score some trys. Meet fire with fire. It could work.. at worst we will lose but our fans will walk away feeling like we've tried to entertain.

I would play Murphy in the centre this week and Gene on the wing. Nothing against Mellor though. Just feel we need to try something a little different.

Re: Castleford away

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:05 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7334
AntonyGiant wrote:
Capable of being a good game. If this season has anything to go by then we will probably try slow Cas down, stop there entertaining tactics by lying on for dear life.
If the ref wants to slow things down, then we have a chance.

Here is a thought.. WE could try throw it about and score some trys. Meet fire with fire. It could work.. at worst we will lose but our fans will walk away feeling like we've tried to entertain.
.



There's only one problem with that idea. We can't catch.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Castleford away

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:13 pm
Chetnik
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 303
jools wrote:
There's only one problem with that idea. We can't catch.


Or pass....

What happens if we get hammered tomorrow? Season will almost be gone if we lose tomoz...

Re: Castleford away

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:24 pm
Crackerjack
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4777
No pressure then? :ROCKS:
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

