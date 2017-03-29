No matter how well Brierley and Gaskell play together, Brierley will be dropped the week after for Brough. Same with Ormsby if Murphy is fit next week.



Im happy Brough and Murphy miss out this week.



Murphy has been garbage this season so far and we need to see how we play without Brough.



Cant see us getting anything out of the game but makes it more interesting now with Brough missing just to see how we go.