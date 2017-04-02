WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mickey said lets move on- Eagles

Re: Mickey said lets move on- Eagles

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:10 pm
mickyb1234
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3822
Surprised that it's taken so long for someone to mention the coaching staff, which actually has to really be h9w long for the coach!
Hendo did wonders last year, has he done as much as he can and is it time for change?
It was mentioned by the sky team at Leeds that it felt like the first game with a feel of summer rugby! I did think with the ground firming up and weather getting better it would suit us, obviously not too be this week

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:30 pm
Torbreck
Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2012 10:53 am
Posts: 1331
Lost count how many times we dropped the ball so once we rectify that we'll win a few more games. :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED:

Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:00 pm
mickyb1234
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3822
Back to thd mantra from a couple if years back, get em back in training throw ball catch ball, repeat!

Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:19 am
Bostwick
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 930
Nobody has mentioned that we lost Barthau to injury mid way through the first half and he left the ground on crutches.

Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:57 am
Exiled down south
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 495
Didn't we have Api on the bench who is a natural swap for the Frenchman
Wire Quin at work
