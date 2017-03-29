Lewis foster come to us on loan for a month? Inclusion in the squad give one if the other lads a rest before easter?

For me we need a good solid performance on Sunday, the lads need to start to click as a team, so far away we have been poor, and winning games through a bit of luck rather than being the better team. It's on grass so back to basic rugby league, we need a good set completion rate, keep hold of the ball and quick play the ball. Build pressure at the end of sets rather than trying to score everytime. I would like to see us win this by a 30 point margin.