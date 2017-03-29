WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Can we still get to OT Grand Final?

Can we still get to OT Grand Final?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:47 pm
Leeeigh Leeeigh
Joined: Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am
Posts: 7511
Location: Tyldesley
:wink:

I dared to dream after the Saints and Wire results.......

Proud of the Club top to bottom - all we ask for is to compete, and we are doing that with interest. Come on Leigh on Saturday, beat the old Enemy!! :P

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:19 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5148
Location: lowton
the answer is no but a challenge cup final is within reach

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:32 pm
TV BOY
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7633
Location: Bramhall
Ive already got our tickets. Well mine, Billys, our OLs, Craig's and Ste's.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:08 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3064
mr. chairman wrote:
the answer is no but a challenge cup final is within reach


Leeds should have been a result along with Wakey.That would have been 10 points,the league doesn't lie.
Image

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:51 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 927
atomic wrote:
Leeds should have been a result along with Wakey.That would have been 10 points,the league doesn't lie.

Leigh did get results against both the above-mentioned teams - just not the ones that we could and SHOULD have taken. That's four points thrown away already in a season that is all about surviving, growing and establishing.

You are of course correct, Atomic, in saying that the table doesn't lie (barring when points are deducted for infringements committed in previous seasons - Salford last year, Bradford this). But the table can fib a fair bit until all the regular season games have been played - all 22 of them! Don't get Bongser started on Summer Bash/Magic Weekend.

Let's hope that Leigh get back to having a point per game with a positive in game points difference come Saturday evening. Long way to go and a reet beast 'ard of away games to balance up the non-mendacious league table at the end of the regular season.

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:55 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 927
Oh, regarding the O/P:

NOPE!

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:56 am
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7324
TV BOY wrote:
Ive already got our tickets. Well mine, Billys, our OLs, Craig's and Ste's.


Me too came with the socks at Christmas.
get leigh outta wigan

ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  