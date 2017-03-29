atomic wrote: Leeds should have been a result along with Wakey.That would have been 10 points,the league doesn't lie.

Leigh did get results against both the above-mentioned teams - just not the ones that we could and SHOULD have taken. That's four points thrown away already in a season that is all about surviving, growing and establishing.You are of course correct, Atomic, in saying that the table doesn't lie (barring when points are deducted for infringements committed in previous seasons - Salford last year, Bradford this). But the table can fib a fair bit until all the regular season games have been played - all 22 of them! Don't get Bongser started on Summer Bash/Magic Weekend.Let's hope that Leigh get back to having a point per game with a positive in game points difference come Saturday evening. Long way to go and a reet beast 'ard of away games to balance up the non-mendacious league table at the end of the regular season.