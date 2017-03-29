leedsnsouths wrote: Well they are also doing an England tour of Aus and NZ that year (and hopefully an ashes test series) so Im guessing that Eng Aus and NZ will be picking from players who werent picked as full internationals.



I think they should host it in London at Wembeley or maybe Spurs' new stadium the weekend before the first England test on that tour, as it will hopefully provide a lot of exposure for RL in general

The good thing about a 9s comp is it can be over and done with in a weekend. It doesn't need as much space it can be tagged on pretty much anywhere.As I say my main concern is that if it's a format we play once every 4 years it won't really mean anything. It needs to be far more common.I think there needs to be at least 1 international 9s per year. Preferably 3 or 4. 1 club 9s comp in the nh maybe more if there is the interest. Cut the length of the season (which is far too long) have the Easter double header march/April, magic weekend may bank holiday, move the CC back to may for spring bank. SL 9s August bank holiday. An international 9s at the beginning and end of the year and 1 mid season if someone wants it. And if possible get the rights sold to terrestrial television.