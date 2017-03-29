I wasn't at the game last week but reading the reviews both Forsyth and Davies sounded like they had big games. I noticed on the stats that Davies carried the ball for just shy of 200m which is some effort in your second game in the first team.
I was worried pre season about a lack of depth in the outside backs but when everyone is fit it's likely that we'll see Escare, Tierney, Marshall, Forsyth and Davies in the reserves which is a fantastic position to be in. This run of injuries is so frustrating but when you look at it like that, we're gaining plenty from it.
