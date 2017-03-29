NickyKiss wrote: I wasn't at the game last week but reading the reviews both Forsyth and Davies sounded like they had big games. I noticed on the stats that Davies carried the ball for just shy of 200m which is some effort in your second game in the first team.



I was worried pre season about a lack of depth in the outside backs but when everyone is fit it's likely that we'll see Escare, Tierney, Marshall, Forsyth and Davies in the reserves which is a fantastic position to be in. This run of injuries is so frustrating but when you look at it like that, we're gaining plenty from it.

Those mentioned all went well but I was most impressed by Forsyth who was spewing his ring up 10 minutes into the first half. Hull tore us apart down Gelling's flank but every time they came the other way Forsyth had it covered. His decisions in defence were spot on all game. Isa went in for a bit of biff and Forsyth was straight in backing him up. He was solid with ball in hand too. He showed great speed after Hull intercepted and made a great tackle. It was brought back for a knock on but he played to the whistle, I was impressed!