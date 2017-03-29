Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am Posts: 20763 Location: WIGAN
Fingers crossed the lads with injury doubts against them pull through. If they do it's a really good 17 considering we're still missing 6 nailed on first teamers (Tomkins, Manfredi, Burgess, McIlorum, Bateman and Lockers).
Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm Posts: 447 Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
I have feeling that Gelling wont play, I didn't see it but apparently he had a issue in the warm up and then when he came off straight down tunnel. Either way i would rest Forsyth game to far for him. It would be a huge boost for us if Gelling is fit to play and 100% or as close to as possible coz we will need his running out of dummy half clearing are half.
Escare Davies Gelling (Isa) Gildart Marshall Williams Leuleui Flower Powell FPN Farrell Isa (Tomkins) Tomkins (Sutton)
