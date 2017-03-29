I have feeling that Gelling wont play, I didn't see it but apparently he had a issue in the warm up and then when he came off straight down tunnel. Either way i would rest Forsyth game to far for him. It would be a huge boost for us if Gelling is fit to play and 100% or as close to as possible coz we will need his running out of dummy half clearing are half.



Escare

Davies

Gelling (Isa)

Gildart

Marshall

Williams

Leuleui

Flower

Powell

FPN

Farrell

Isa (Tomkins)

Tomkins (Sutton)



Subs

Sutton (Navarette)

Club

Tautai

Gregson