WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:20 am
wiganrugbyblog User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 23
Image

Farrell, Sutton and Gildart back - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2017/03/29/19-man-squad-v-leeds-31-03-17/
A Wigan fansite and blog, by fans for fans.

Check out match previews, reports and content at http://www.wiganrugby.blog

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:30 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 812
Escare
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Forsyth
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
FPN
Farrell
ISA
Tomkins

Club
Tautai
Sutton
Gregson

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:13 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20763
Location: WIGAN
Fingers crossed the lads with injury doubts against them pull through. If they do it's a really good 17 considering we're still missing 6 nailed on first teamers (Tomkins, Manfredi, Burgess, McIlorum, Bateman and Lockers).

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:22 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17794
If Micky Mac comes back for next week where would we play him? Do we make use of an experienced player rather than split the hooking role with Powell (who can play the full 80)?

What I'm trying to say is, is there a way both can be on the field at the same time (and in which positions)?
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:26 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1791
Micky Mac could do 15 minutes to spell Powell then come on at the end to play loose forward. So Powell would play 65 minutes and Micky would ease himself in with 25 minutes or so.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:28 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1791
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Escare
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Forsyth
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
FPN
Farrell
ISA
Tomkins

Club
Tautai
Sutton
Gregson

Agree with that except Davies was our best player last week so for mine, Davies and Marshall on the wings.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:21 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5061
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Agree with that except Davies was our best player last week so for mine, Davies and Marshall on the wings.


Yep. Then if either Gildart or Gelling fail fitness test, Forsythe comes in at centre, which is his position.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:24 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30042
Geoff wrote:
Yep. Then if either Gildart or Gelling fail fitness test, Forsythe comes in at centre, which is his position.


+1
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:07 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 812
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Agree with that except Davies was our best player last week so for mine, Davies and Marshall on the wings.


All about opinions eh? I though Forsyth was MOM last week v Hull and he's growing into the team very well and deserves to keep his place. Davies was good though so I'd be content with either.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, Geoff, LukeLeedsRhinos, MattyB, MollySylphrena, Norris Cole, pie.warrior, Rogues Gallery, spartakmixtapes, thepimp007, WARRIOR5, wiganrugbyblog and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,6571,89175,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  