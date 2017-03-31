WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Redscat wrote:
Anyone on here mates of The Cribs? Could they be pursuaded to hold a summer "charity" concert at Belle Vue? They're a very popular local indie band from Netherton who sell out huge stadiums and have a star on the Wakefield "Walk of Fame" Say 10,000 punters at Â£20 quid a ticket plus bar takings, food etc etc.

One of their album covers featured them at Belle Vue

Skinny Living are also a popular Wakefield based band, there's a link to Trinity too as their lead singer is married to one of the Kelly's daughters

PopTart wrote:
Headingley ALREADY brings income to Leeds
Belle Vue MAY bring income to Wakefield IF a whole stadium is built and IF contracts can be placed for events and IF people attend.

Big difference.


But we'll never know until we try. If you want a case study look at unity hall. I accept it's slightly different but the premise is the same, a group of people banding together and grafting to save something they are passionate about.

No, if we could get this going it would be really good for the city.

We have the Warehouse and Unity but theyre not massive venues.

Some cities have several venues of varying sizes.

If it happened and the profile was raised acts from from beyond Wakefield could play.

Chris Evans and Chris Moyles, both Radio DJs and interest in rugby league could also help raise the profile of the stadium when they interview musicians

Eastern Wildcat wrote:
No, if we could get this going it would be really good for the city.

We have the Warehouse and Unity but theyre not massive venues.

Some cities have several venues of varying sizes.

If it happened and the profile was raised acts from from beyond Wakefield could play.

Chris Evans and Chris Moyles, both Radio DJs and interest in rugby league could also help raise the profile of the stadium when they interview musicians

Steve Lamaq always has good things to say about Wakefield when he talks music/arts.
jakeyg95 wrote:
I love The Cribs but they don't play huge stadiums at all. I'm seeing them on tour next month and most of the shows are in places with about 2/3k capacity.

Ermmm. Leeds arena?
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
One of their album covers featured them at Belle Vue

They're on the inner sleeve of the mans needs album, and on the Mans needs single they're pictured sat on the North stand.
Redscat wrote:
Anyone on here mates of The Cribs? Could they be pursuaded to hold a summer "charity" concert at Belle Vue? They're a very popular local indie band from Netherton who sell out huge stadiums and have a star on the Wakefield "Walk of Fame" Say 10,000 punters at Â£20 quid a ticket plus bar takings, food etc etc.

Not that simple, Ryan lives in NY, Gary lives in Portland, only Ross lives locally.


As you may have noticed, I can't do multi quotes!
JINJER wrote:
Ermmm. Leeds arena?


Ermm. "Most". I'm seeing them in Manchester at Manchester Academy which is a few thousand like the rest of the venues on the tour other than Leeds Arena.
