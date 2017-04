PopTart wrote: Headingley ALREADY brings income to Leeds

Belle Vue MAY bring income to Wakefield IF a whole stadium is built and IF contracts can be placed for events and IF people attend.



Big difference.

But we'll never know until we try. If you want a case study look at unity hall. I accept it's slightly different but the premise is the same, a group of people banding together and grafting to save something they are passionate about.