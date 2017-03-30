JINJER wrote: Of course it is but that's the niche I follow. I must do thirty gigs a year, festivals aside, mainly new bands but I do enjoy a little nostalgia too and yes the majority Wakefield aside are sold out. But, and this has been my point all along, the Wakefield public won't turn out. Do you do any of the gigs in Wakefield Bren?

Not for a while - the last thing I went to in Wakey was the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show at Unity; and I'm off to see John Cooper Clarke in May. But if there are events I want to see in Wakey, I'll definitely turn out - as I'm sure would others.For a small stadium type venue, I'd suggest there's a whole circuit that may not appeal to me, but would to plenty of others; as well as all the other non-gig stuff you can stage in a venue of that type.All of which is academic of course - unless WMDC perform a massive U-turn.