Re: Leeds City council broker deal for £35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:52 pm
I honestly think that one way we would stand a chance of pushing the stadium further is by having arts & gallery space, and the rugby league museum (supposed to be in Bradford) built into the stadium design. This would also open up additional funding streams.

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:08 pm
4foxsake wrote:
Is the stadium for Wakefield action group going to start fundraising as a contributor to the Â£10 million? It feels as though as fans, myself included, there is more we could be to effectively save our club.


I agree, i think we need to start fundraising and getting the message out. We need something to sell though, something along the line of stadium bricks should we have a contributors wall.

It could be;
Â£10 - name on a supporters board - similar to what HKR have done for their ST holders this year
Â£50 - a named brick in the new stadium
Â£100 - a named brick and a Trust T-Shirt
Â£200 - a named brick and a signed team shirt
Â£500 - named brick and a 25% reduction on season ticket price
Â£1000 - named brick, signed shirt and 1 free season ticket
Â£10,000 - a block of 100 seats named in your honour + freebies
Â£250,000 - a stand named in your honour + freebies

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:37 am
4foxsake wrote:
You wouldn't necessarily have to limit yourself to just bands either. If Leeds reserve are willing to play at Belle Vue then I'm sure that they could be tempted to Newmarket. Same for small internationals, semi finals of the cup etc... I don't follow the live music scene enough to know what demand is out there, but I'm pretty sure a decent venue with a good act and good access should be able to pull a half decent crowd.

Is the stadium for Wakefield action group going to start fundraising as a contributor to the Â£10 million? It feels as though as fans, myself included, there is more we could be to effectively save our club.


Your suggestion is ok but SWAG is totally the wrong vehicle for fund raising - I'd say the Supporters Trust is much better placed to carry out such a task though I may be wrong on that.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:48 am
JINJER wrote:
Of course it is but that's the niche I follow. I must do thirty gigs a year, festivals aside, mainly new bands but I do enjoy a little nostalgia too and yes the majority Wakefield aside are sold out. But, and this has been my point all along, the Wakefield public won't turn out. Do you do any of the gigs in Wakefield Bren?


Not for a while - the last thing I went to in Wakey was the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show at Unity; and I'm off to see John Cooper Clarke in May. But if there are events I want to see in Wakey, I'll definitely turn out - as I'm sure would others.

For a small stadium type venue, I'd suggest there's a whole circuit that may not appeal to me, but would to plenty of others; as well as all the other non-gig stuff you can stage in a venue of that type.

All of which is academic of course - unless WMDC perform a massive U-turn.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:54 pm
Supporters Trust would probably be a better mechanism I agree. My only concern would be that any money raised would need to go towards a stadium for the City of Wakefield and not into the club. I think there's plenty that we could do to raise money, a sportsmen's dinners, buy a brick, legends matches, corporate sponsorship etc. All good ideas Banjo!
Who is online

