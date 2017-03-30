4foxsake wrote:
Is the stadium for Wakefield action group going to start fundraising as a contributor to the Â£10 million? It feels as though as fans, myself included, there is more we could be to effectively save our club.
I agree, i think we need to start fundraising and getting the message out. We need something to sell though, something along the line of stadium bricks should we have a contributors wall.
It could be;
Â£10 - name on a supporters board - similar to what HKR have done for their ST holders this year
Â£50 - a named brick in the new stadium
Â£100 - a named brick and a Trust T-Shirt
Â£200 - a named brick and a signed team shirt
Â£500 - named brick and a 25% reduction on season ticket price
Â£1000 - named brick, signed shirt and 1 free season ticket
Â£10,000 - a block of 100 seats named in your honour + freebies
Â£250,000 - a stand named in your honour + freebies