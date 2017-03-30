4foxsake wrote: Is the stadium for Wakefield action group going to start fundraising as a contributor to the Â£10 million? It feels as though as fans, myself included, there is more we could be to effectively save our club.

I agree, i think we need to start fundraising and getting the message out. We need something to sell though, something along the line of stadium bricks should we have a contributors wall.It could be;Â£10 - name on a supporters board - similar to what HKR have done for their ST holders this yearÂ£50 - a named brick in the new stadiumÂ£100 - a named brick and a Trust T-ShirtÂ£200 - a named brick and a signed team shirtÂ£500 - named brick and a 25% reduction on season ticket priceÂ£1000 - named brick, signed shirt and 1 free season ticketÂ£10,000 - a block of 100 seats named in your honour + freebiesÂ£250,000 - a stand named in your honour + freebies