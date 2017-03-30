WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

JINJER wrote:
But my point Bren was that the public wouldn't turn out for it, my last three gigs in Wakey, U.K. subs, Hot 8 band and the Rifles, not one sold out, Angelic upstarts tomorrow, tickets still available. It would be interesting to know how the Unity fares gig wise, I wonder if they sell out?


At risk of being offensive - that is a niche audience isn't it?

I'm at gigs all the time - all over the place - and it seems to me that there is a willing audience who will turn out for the right thing, given promotion and publicity.

bren2k wrote:
At risk of being offensive - that is a niche audience isn't it?

I'm at gigs all the time - all over the place - and it seems to me that there is a willing audience who will turn out for the right thing, given promotion and publicity.

Of course it is but that's the niche I follow. I must do thirty gigs a year, festivals aside, mainly new bands but I do enjoy a little nostalgia too and yes the majority Wakefield aside are sold out. But, and this has been my point all along, the Wakefield public won't turn out. Do you do any of the gigs in Wakefield Bren?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

JINJER wrote:
Of course it is but that's the niche I follow. I must do thirty gigs a year, festivals aside, mainly new bands but I do enjoy a little nostalgia too and yes the majority Wakefield aside are sold out. But, and this has been my point all along, the Wakefield public won't turn out. Do you do any of the gigs in Wakefield Bren?

Long division was getting a good uk wide following apart from last year when it clashed with England World Cup match. Unity hall is a good venue though.

M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Long division was getting a good uk wide following apart from last year when it clashed with England World Cup match. Unity hall is a good venue though.

Unity hall certainly is M62, as is Warehouse23.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

bren2k wrote:
At risk of being offensive - that is a niche audience isn't it?

I'm at gigs all the time - all over the place - and it seems to me that there is a willing audience who will turn out for the right thing, given promotion and publicity.

No offence taken, the only comment I'd take umbrage with is the niche audience.
U.K. subs-Punk
Hot 8 band-Hip hop brass band
The Rifles-Indie pop,
Quite varied I'd suggest.
:)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

You wouldn't necessarily have to limit yourself to just bands either. If Leeds reserve are willing to play at Belle Vue then I'm sure that they could be tempted to Newmarket. Same for small internationals, semi finals of the cup etc... I don't follow the live music scene enough to know what demand is out there, but I'm pretty sure a decent venue with a good act and good access should be able to pull a half decent crowd.

Is the stadium for Wakefield action group going to start fundraising as a contributor to the Â£10 million? It feels as though as fans, myself included, there is more we could be to effectively save our club.

4foxsake wrote:
You wouldn't necessarily have to limit yourself to just bands either. If Leeds reserve are willing to play at Belle Vue then I'm sure that they could be tempted to Newmarket. Same for small internationals, semi finals of the cup etc... I don't follow the live music scene enough to know what demand is out there, but I'm pretty sure a decent venue with a good act and good access should be able to pull a half decent crowd.

Is the stadium for Wakefield action group going to start fundraising as a contributor to the Â£10 million? It feels as though as fans, myself included, there is more we could be to effectively save our club.

SWAG has been dormant now for a good few years, whether we'll be needed again will probably come to light in the next six months.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Just to get back on topic, how does a council go about finding Â£35M worth of funding, were Leeds city council just the negotiators or have they pumped money in? How much money I wonder (if any) has come from the Cricket governing body? Central funding, Sport England (are they still going), lottery?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

JINJER wrote:
Just to get back on topic, how does a council go about finding Â£35M worth of funding, were Leeds city council just the negotiators or have they pumped money in? How much money I wonder (if any) has come from the Cricket governing body? Central funding, Sport England (are they still going), lottery?

According to the report Leeds City council brokered the Â£35 million deal with a private finance services group, whoever they may be, it does not state.

bren2k wrote:
That's a good point - a city venue that could host events of that nature would be a real asset; and a sports stadium is ideal for decent sized gigs, shows, exhibitions and events of all types.

Just a shame the Council lacks the vision, or the desire, to see that far ahead; I suspect the barrier is the fractious relationship between Box and WT.



Carefull with your suggestions, we'll end up with an indoor arena in Castleford.
