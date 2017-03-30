bren2k wrote: At risk of being offensive - that is a niche audience isn't it?



I'm at gigs all the time - all over the place - and it seems to me that there is a willing audience who will turn out for the right thing, given promotion and publicity.

Wakefield aside

Of course it is but that's the niche I follow. I must do thirty gigs a year, festivals aside, mainly new bands but I do enjoy a little nostalgia too and yes the majorityare sold out. But, and this has been my point all along, the Wakefield public won't turn out. Do you do any of the gigs in Wakefield Bren?