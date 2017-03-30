JINJER wrote:
But my point Bren was that the public wouldn't turn out for it, my last three gigs in Wakey, U.K. subs, Hot 8 band and the Rifles, not one sold out, Angelic upstarts tomorrow, tickets still available. It would be interesting to know how the Unity fares gig wise, I wonder if they sell out?
At risk of being offensive - that is a niche audience isn't it?
I'm at gigs all the time - all over the place - and it seems to me that there is a willing audience who will turn out for the right thing, given promotion and publicity.