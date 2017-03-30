WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:41 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12801
Location: Ossett
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes it could.

Wakefield dont have a decent sized venue for concerts.

As part of the City Of Culture Celebrations in Hull in 2017, Craven Park is hosting a Paul Heaton an Jacqui Abbot concert(anyone on here not in the know, Housemartins an Beautiful South fame) one of our favourite bands and already got the tickets and hotel booked.

Revenue in ground and in city


That's a good point - a city venue that could host events of that nature would be a real asset; and a sports stadium is ideal for decent sized gigs, shows, exhibitions and events of all types.

Just a shame the Council lacks the vision, or the desire, to see that far ahead; I suspect the barrier is the fractious relationship between Box and WT.

Re: Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:04 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6129
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes it could.

Wakefield dont have a decent sized venue for concerts.

As part of the City Of Culture Celebrations in Hull in 2017, Craven Park is hosting a Paul Heaton an Jacqui Abbot concert(anyone on here not in the know, Housemartins an Beautiful South fame) one of our favourite bands and already got the tickets and hotel booked.

Revenue in ground and in city

In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:33 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1271
From memory the planning consent had an enviromental health condition attached that said the stadium counldn't be used as a music venue due to noise concerns.

Re: Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:07 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2669
Location: WF1
Sacred Cow wrote:
From memory the planning consent had an enviromental health condition attached that said the stadium counldn't be used as a music venue due to noise concerns.


Yet the M62 rumbles alongside it 24/7. :?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:51 am
Red, White and Blue
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 7:44 pm
Posts: 266
Location: wakefield
JINJER wrote:
In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.



Not quite true, I walked it there and back from Wakefield with three of my mates. It was the last night I ever drank Southern Comfort, but that's a story for another day....

Re: Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:53 am
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 313
Location: Hartlepool
JINJER wrote:
In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.

"This is the sound of the suburbs......." :ROCKS:

Re: Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:03 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12801
Location: Ossett
JINJER wrote:
In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.


Things have changed - live music is more available now, as bands have worked out that it's the best way to make money in this digital age, when people will shamelessly steal their recorded output; conversely, live music venues are disappearing, due to the conversion of many city centre buildings into residential space, and the perverse phenomenon of people moving into them, then complaining about noise from nearby venues - which existed before they got there. And that's before you think about shows, exhibitions, conventions and all the other potential events that could be staged at a modern stadium with the right facilities.

A stadium of this nature with proper management, promotion and oversight, could be a genuine boon to the District - if only the political will, and vision, existed to make it come to fruition.

Mr Box could, if he were so inclined, cut across all this nonsense, get the right people round the table, and broker a package that got everyone what they wanted; I would be very interested to know why he seems unable, or unwilling, to do that - given that his success at Cas demonstrates that he has the ability.

Re: Leeds City council broker deal for Â£35million Headingley

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:54 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3339
Location: Orange street
bren2k wrote:
Mr Box could, if he were so inclined, cut across all this nonsense, get the right people round the table, and broker a package that got everyone what they wanted; I would be very interested to know why he seems unable, or unwilling, to do that - given that his success at Cas demonstrates that he has the ability.


Quite simply this, the man hates Wakefield Trinity.

Since the very early days he has stepped back from any involvement of a Wakefield Stadium. But he has always been the point of influential contact for Cas in search of theirs. The official stance has always been that Denise Jefferey would be delegated to deal with the Wakefield Stadium and Box would deal directly with all the Cas issues.

Things will never change with the man, in fact one of the first things he does is to speak to all the new councillors and brief them how the council gave us our ground for a penny in the 80's.

He can't be trusted, he will never work with us albeit he pops up from time to time to pretend he will when he gets under pressure. I know TRB and the rest believe we must work with the council to get what we want and they are correct in that. But as long as Peter Box controls the council he will never give in and he will make sure we get nothing.
