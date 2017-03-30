|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12800
Location: Ossett
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes it could.
Wakefield dont have a decent sized venue for concerts.
As part of the City Of Culture Celebrations in Hull in 2017, Craven Park is hosting a Paul Heaton an Jacqui Abbot concert(anyone on here not in the know, Housemartins an Beautiful South fame) one of our favourite bands and already got the tickets and hotel booked.
Revenue in ground and in city
That's a good point - a city venue that could host events of that nature would be a real asset; and a sports stadium is ideal for decent sized gigs, shows, exhibitions and events of all types.
Just a shame the Council lacks the vision, or the desire, to see that far ahead; I suspect the barrier is the fractious relationship between Box and WT.
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:04 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6129
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes it could.
Wakefield dont have a decent sized venue for concerts.
As part of the City Of Culture Celebrations in Hull in 2017, Craven Park is hosting a Paul Heaton an Jacqui Abbot concert(anyone on here not in the know, Housemartins an Beautiful South fame) one of our favourite bands and already got the tickets and hotel booked.
Revenue in ground and in city
In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:33 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1271
|
From memory the planning consent had an enviromental health condition attached that said the stadium counldn't be used as a music venue due to noise concerns.
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:07 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2669
Location: WF1
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
From memory the planning consent had an enviromental health condition attached that said the stadium counldn't be used as a music venue due to noise concerns.
Yet the M62 rumbles alongside it 24/7.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 7:44 pm
Posts: 266
Location: wakefield
|
JINJER wrote:
In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.
Not quite true, I walked it there and back from Wakefield with three of my mates. It was the last night I ever drank Southern Comfort, but that's a story for another day....
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:53 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 313
Location: Hartlepool
|
JINJER wrote:
In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.
"This is the sound of the suburbs......."
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12800
Location: Ossett
|
JINJER wrote:
In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.
One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.
Things have changed - live music is more available now, as bands have worked out that it's the best way to make money in this digital age, when people will shamelessly steal their recorded output; conversely, live music venues are disappearing, due to the conversion of many city centre buildings into residential space, and the perverse phenomenon of people moving into them, then complaining about noise from nearby venues - which existed before they got there. And that's before you think about shows, exhibitions, conventions and all the other potential events that could be staged at a modern stadium with the right facilities.
A stadium of this nature with proper management, promotion and oversight, could be a genuine boon to the District - if only the political will, and vision, existed to make it come to fruition.
Mr Box could, if he were so inclined, cut across all this nonsense, get the right people round the table, and broker a package that got everyone what they wanted; I would be very interested to know why he seems unable, or unwilling, to do that - given that his success at Cas demonstrates that he has the ability.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, coco the fullback, djcool, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, King Street Cat, LG83, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Smew, Spookdownunder, steadygetyerboots-on, TrinityIHC, upthecats, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 276 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|