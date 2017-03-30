JINJER wrote: In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.

One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.

Things have changed - live music is more available now, as bands have worked out that it's the best way to make money in this digital age, when people will shamelessly steal their recorded output; conversely, live music venues are disappearing, due to the conversion of many city centre buildings into residential space, and the perverse phenomenon of people moving into them, then complaining about noise from nearby venues - which existed before they got there. And that's before you think about shows, exhibitions, conventions and all the other potential events that could be staged at a modern stadium with the right facilities.A stadium of this nature with proper management, promotion and oversight, could be a genuine boon to the District - if only the political will, and vision, existed to make it come to fruition.Mr Box could, if he were so inclined, cut across all this nonsense, get the right people round the table, and broker a package that got everyone what they wanted; I would be very interested to know why he seems unable, or unwilling, to do that - given that his success at Cas demonstrates that he has the ability.