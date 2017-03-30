Eastern Wildcat wrote: Yes it could.



Wakefield dont have a decent sized venue for concerts.



As part of the City Of Culture Celebrations in Hull in 2017, Craven Park is hosting a Paul Heaton an Jacqui Abbot concert(anyone on here not in the know, Housemartins an Beautiful South fame) one of our favourite bands and already got the tickets and hotel booked.



In a perfect world that would be wonderful but unfortunately the Wakefield public are incredibly fickle as we at Wakefield know by experience. In my 40 odd years of watching gigs in Wakefield I'd guess only about 10% of gigs sell out, even in the punk days people would rather travel to Leeds to watch a gig.One instance, we went to see the Members at Leeds Poly one Tuesday evening, it was a sell out, they played Bretton hall college on the Saturday (yes I know it's a little way out) and there was our minibus of people there, ten people.