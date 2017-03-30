Eastern Wildcat wrote: Yes it could.



Wakefield dont have a decent sized venue for concerts.



As part of the City Of Culture Celebrations in Hull in 2017, Craven Park is hosting a Paul Heaton an Jacqui Abbot concert(anyone on here not in the know, Housemartins an Beautiful South fame) one of our favourite bands and already got the tickets and hotel booked.



Revenue in ground and in city

That's a good point - a city venue that could host events of that nature would be a real asset; and a sports stadium is ideal for decent sized gigs, shows, exhibitions and events of all types.Just a shame the Council lacks the vision, or the desire, to see that far ahead; I suspect the barrier is the fractious relationship between Box and WT.