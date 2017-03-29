Leeds City Council have brokered a Â£35,000,000 deal with a private financial services company towards the new Headingley stands, according to reports the Rhinos will repay Â£18 million in rent to the company over a period of time with Yorkshire County Cricket club paying Â£17 million. Cannot some of the much less cost towards a new stadium for Trinity be raised similarly with WMDC help or is there not the interest/political will of the council there to help Wakefield Trinity, an iconic brand dating from the late 1800's.