|
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 247
|
Leeds City Council have brokered a Â£35,000,000 deal with a private financial services company towards the new Headingley stands, according to reports the Rhinos will repay Â£18 million in rent to the company over a period of time with Yorkshire County Cricket club paying Â£17 million. Cannot some of the much less cost towards a new stadium for Trinity be raised similarly with WMDC help or is there not the interest/political will of the council there to help Wakefield Trinity, an iconic brand dating from the late 1800's.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:38 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9065
Location: wakefield
|
The problem is, Headingley brings income to the city of Leeds.
Belle Vue doesn't really.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 370
|
KevW60349 wrote:
Leeds City Council have brokered a Â£35,000,000 deal with a private financial services company towards the new Headingley stands, according to reports the Rhinos will repay Â£18 million in rent to the company over a period of time with Yorkshire County Cricket club paying Â£17 million. Cannot some of the much less cost towards a new stadium for Trinity be raised similarly with WMDC help or is there not the interest/political will of the council there to help Wakefield Trinity, an iconic brand dating from the late 1800's.
Fair question and the fair answer would be yes but realistically I cant see the council having the same feeling for us as Leeds do for Headingley. On the TV interview last night the council leader for Leeds stressed the importance of having cricket there but also mentioned the Rhinos and the importance of having SL as well
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25582
Location: Poodle Power!
|
PopTart wrote:
The problem is, Headingley brings income to the city of Leeds.
Belle Vue doesn't really.
Err it does, nowhere near as much as Headingley I grant you but we pay rates, we employ probably over forty full time staff (includes players) and way more part time jobs.
The daft thing is the Council bend over backwards to bring in these companies into Wakefield who build huge warehouses that employ tiny numbers of people on minimum wage. We actually offer more in terms of employment and given half a chance we'd soon increase that.
It's not a case of wanting the councils money, just there active support would be nice - I have to ask why do you continually make excuses for Box and co?
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:37 pm
|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 444
|
Pop Tart, you are Peter Box and I claim my Â£5!!!
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:48 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1285
|
I will recall back to my days of working at Headingley Stadium between 2000 and 2003.
I had heard at the time, that they were looking for funding towards upgrading the stadium.
I am sure that there was talk of the application being processed via Yorkshire CCC to the ECB as at the time Headingley was classsed at 20% of a national stadium
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 217
|
You never know if WMDC actually invested in the stadium it might start to generate revenue for Wakefield by attracting sporting and cultural events beyond rugby league...
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1285
|
Yes it could.
Wakefield dont have a decent sized venue for concerts.
As part of the City Of Culture Celebrations in Hull in 2017, Craven Park is hosting a Paul Heaton an Jacqui Abbot concert(anyone on here not in the know, Housemartins an Beautiful South fame) one of our favourite bands and already got the tickets and hotel booked.
Revenue in ground and in city
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, Adam_Harrison9, Big lads mate, cocker, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, financialtimes, hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, lincwtw, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mick Amos 9 WTW, normycat, PHe, pitchy, Redscat, rlbet, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay and 344 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|