KevW60349 wrote: Leeds City Council have brokered a Â£35,000,000 deal with a private financial services company towards the new Headingley stands, according to reports the Rhinos will repay Â£18 million in rent to the company over a period of time with Yorkshire County Cricket club paying Â£17 million. Cannot some of the much less cost towards a new stadium for Trinity be raised similarly with WMDC help or is there not the interest/political will of the council there to help Wakefield Trinity, an iconic brand dating from the late 1800's.

Fair question and the fair answer would be yes but realistically I cant see the council having the same feeling for us as Leeds do for Headingley. On the TV interview last night the council leader for Leeds stressed the importance of having cricket there but also mentioned the Rhinos and the importance of having SL as well